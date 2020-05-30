Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

