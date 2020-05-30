Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $2,691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis purchased 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,614 shares of company stock valued at $121,989. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 557,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,779,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

