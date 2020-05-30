Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.40

Shares of Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.40 and traded as low as $68.60. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 1,718,620 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.