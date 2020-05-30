Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.64

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and traded as high as $9.85. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 35,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $669,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

