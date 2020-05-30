Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.18

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.18 and traded as low as $15.64. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

