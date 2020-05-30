Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.47

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $12.99. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 64,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 1,187.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

