Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Paul Johnson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($552,486.19).

POW stock opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.34.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

