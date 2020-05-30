Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $63.89 on Friday. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,319. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $17,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 123,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,191,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

