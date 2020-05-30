Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Prism Technologies Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM)

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

