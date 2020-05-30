Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSEC. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,865,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 2,145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125,155.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,533,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,596,737.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

