Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.79

Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $12.40. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 10,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

In other Prudential Bancorp news, Director Bruce E. Miller acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,460.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

