Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $63,243,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

