Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Issued By B. Riley

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:MUX opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$2.84.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.