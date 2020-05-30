Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.90. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

