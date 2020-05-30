Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

