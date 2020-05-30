Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Lowered by Analyst

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Imperial Capital currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

DIS opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.