Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $122.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after acquiring an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

