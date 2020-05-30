Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.96 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,446,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

