Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $244.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.56. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $7,973,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

