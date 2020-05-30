RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.80. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,846,000 after buying an additional 102,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,050,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

