Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

