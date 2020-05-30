Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.90. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 3,463,107 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.32.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

In related news, insider James Mactier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$30,120.00 ($21,361.70). Also, insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore purchased 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.06 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,244.54 ($17,903.93).

Regis Resources Company Profile (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.