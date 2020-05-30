Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

RGLD opened at $131.66 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

