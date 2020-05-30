Research Analysts Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

CMCO opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $747.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 386,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

