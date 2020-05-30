Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $642.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150,967 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zumiez by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,706 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 46,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

