Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 221,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

