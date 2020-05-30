Ridley (ASX:RIC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.73. Ridley shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 80,781 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $222.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

