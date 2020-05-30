Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NYSE:RSG opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

