Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $78,483.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,440 shares of company stock worth $20,132,525. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Roku by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Roku by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Roku by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.