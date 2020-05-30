Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUSHA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

