Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -253.64 and a beta of 2.05. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,377,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $1,353,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 781,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 753,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 228,938 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 173,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.