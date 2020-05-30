Sanofi SA to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 150,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.