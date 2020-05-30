Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.41

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.41 and traded as low as $36.25. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 1,266,382 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.