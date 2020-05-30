SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.02

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and traded as high as $19.08. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 53,886 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 5.85%.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

