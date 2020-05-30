Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.86. Shawcor shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 844,773 shares changing hands.

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. The company has a market cap of $133.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$319.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.20113 EPS for the current year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,312.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,300.50. Also, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,709.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 201,749 shares of company stock worth $311,372.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.