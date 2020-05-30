Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON:KETL opened at GBX 186 ($2.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $375.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.55.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.