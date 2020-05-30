Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Insider Iain Ross Purchases 15,800 Shares of Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Iain Ross acquired 15,800 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £74,260 ($97,684.82).

Shares of LON SLN opened at GBX 453 ($5.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.07 million and a P/E ratio of -17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 424.16. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

