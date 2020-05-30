Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,145,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

