So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. 86 Research upgraded So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

SY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $953.61 million and a PE ratio of 86.64. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

