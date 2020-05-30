SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.73

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.73 and traded as low as $33.00. SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 110,382 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In other news, insider Simon Richard Tucker sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £352,000 ($463,036.04).

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

