Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.25

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.25 and traded as low as $66.47. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 1,414,089 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

