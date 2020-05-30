Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley purchased 250,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and sold 313,890 shares worth $6,888,605. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after buying an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

