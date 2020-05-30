Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as low as $5.43. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 12,336,190 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$5.60 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.54.

In other news, insider Ann Sherry acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.19 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of A$98,960.00 ($70,184.40).

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

