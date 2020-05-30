Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

