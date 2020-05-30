Tele2 (STO:TEL2.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.02

Tele2 AB (STO:TEL2.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.02 and traded as low as $126.00. Tele2 shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 136.02.

About Tele2 (STO:TEL2.A)

Tele2 AB is a telecom operator. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, global Internet of things (IoT) solution and content services. The Company’s segments include Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and Other.

