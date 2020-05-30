Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.58). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.