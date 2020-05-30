Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after buying an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Textron by 1,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after buying an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

