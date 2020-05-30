Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THR stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.