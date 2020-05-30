TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

