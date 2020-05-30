TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

